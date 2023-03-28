Eric Bischoff Feels That Ronda Rousey Was Never Comfortable In WWE As A Character

Eric Bischoff recently spoke on his podcast, “83 Weeks,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Ronda Rousey’s comments on Instagram about her storyline with Liv Morgan and “octogenarians” spending less than 5 minutes on women’s storylines.

“All I can tell you is that from the moment she arrived in WWE, I didn’t feel a connection to her,” Bischoff said. “I mean, let me say that differently. I didn’t feel as though she made a connection to the audience. There was something there that wasn’t complete. The connection is like 90%. I never felt that she was comfortable in WWE as a character. Just a feeling.”

“With Ronda, it’s not a lack of talent. It’s not a lack of potential. I just don’t feel she’s as passionate about it. There’s definitely professional commitment on her part, I’m sure. I know she really wants this, and I know how hard it is for her to do what she’s doing, especially given the amount of pressure that’s on her because of who she is and the expectations that come with that. I don’t know. She’s not there yet. I’ve never felt that connection and I still don’t. Logan Paul, I felt the connection immediately. I felt like Logan felt like he was born for this, whereas with Ronda, I feel like she wants to do this, and there’s just a subtle difference between being born for it and wanting to do it.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)