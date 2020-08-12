Eric Bischoff Gives High Praise To Tony Khan

During his recent podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on his AEW Dynamite appearance from last week and gave high praise to Tony Khan:

“While I was getting ready to go out, we’ll call it a gorilla position, but when I was standing backstage, ready to be introduced for the segment, I was within earshot of Tony when he was at the gorilla position on monitors, and couldn’t help overhear Tony talking to probably Keith Mitchell or somebody in the truck, I’m assuming it was Keith. Tony is into this. Tony’s not just the guy with the checkbook. Tony’s not just a guy with a checkbook that’s also a big fan. Tony’s the guy with the checkbook who is a big fan who is also a good producer. And more importantly, loves producing. Therein lies the magic.”

“His passion in the product. He’s obviously a very intelligent and experienced businessman, so check those boxes, but when you have passion and you like producing and you’re willing to grab it by the balls as oppose to putting somebody else in that position and hoping that they’re going to do the work that you want them to do, and by the way, that’s what I did to a large degree, that’s a mistake that I made to a large degree, is I put other people in positions that I probably should have had a much larger control of myself, so that’s why I’m pointing this out. Tony is grabbing this thing by the balls. What he lacks in experience, he more than makes up for in passion, in intelligence, and enjoyment in what he is doing and taking control over it.”

