Eric Bischoff Has Issue With Tony Khan Comparing Jade Cargill To Goldberg

WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff talked on the latest “83 Weeks” podcast about a comparison AEW President Tony Khan made recently regarding his belief that Jade Cargill is having the most dominant run in North America since Bill Goldberg in WCW.

“When I hear comments like that from Tony, it reminds me very much of Dixie Carter and TNA. Dixie Carter had a habit of making announcements that were going to get great social media reactions, but very rarely could follow them up, ‘We’re going to make an announcement that’s going to change the wrestling world.’ How many times did we hear that coming out of Dixie and TNA and then they didn’t deliver?”

“Fast forward to Jade Cargill. I don’t know Jade Cargill. I don’t know anything about Jade Cargill. I’ve seen her live once or twice. She’s a very, very impressive looking individual. From what I recall, and I don’t watch a lot of her work so it’s not fair for me to comment, but she looked very green, she’s new, she’s learning, she has amazing talent, and she’s probably going to go on to be a big star someday, but she’s not now. Why would you make a comparison to a guy like Bill Goldberg because probably 90% of the people that hear that or read that are going to go, ‘What? Jade Cargill – Bill Goldberg?’ I just don’t understand that.”