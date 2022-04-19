Eric Bischoff: ‘I Never Wanted To Be On TV In TNA Wrestling’

Eric Bischoff discussed being a TV character when he was in TNA Wrestling during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

Bischoff made it known that he doesn’t didn’t want to be a character when he was in the promotion even though he’s considered to be a great heel.

“I just didn’t want to be on TV anymore. I never wanted to be on television in TNA, to be honest about it,” he said. “When you go from a character that I was doing on Nitro and what I was doing on Monday Night RAW, you know, I’ve been on TV enough. I scratched that itch. I liked to perform, but I didn’t want to be on TV at all.”

“A big part of it was my ego. Some of it was I just didn’t have time to do it anymore. Here’s the other honest part of it. I looked like sh*t back then. I wasn’t taking care of myself. I was overweight as far as TV goes. I was healthy enough, but I shouldn’t have been doing it, and I knew it. I didn’t want to do it. It was easy, which is sad to say, but true,” Bischoff continued.

“It made sense. It was an easy go-to. The crowd would react. Partially it was laziness, not just on my part. I didn’t write the TV. I oversaw it. I consulted. I had ideas and things like that, but it was just too easy to get written into TV because it worked to a degree, certainly not well enough, but it worked.”