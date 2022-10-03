Eric Bischoff: “I’m Just Not That Big of a Fan of Wrestling Matches”

During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff expressed his opinion that the professional wrestling industry should be viewed as entertainment first and sports second.

Bischoff stated that he does not enjoy watching wrestling matches, but that he does enjoy listening to the stories that are told on the show.

“I’m going to get burned. I’m going to get crucified for what I’m about to say. But guess what? I don’t care. I’m just not that big of a fan of wrestling matches. I’m a big fan of the story and the way the show is architect-ed. Built. Formatted. Created. I’m a big fan of new ideas. Sometimes they work sometimes they don’t.”

Bischoff was also asked if he watched WWE programming during the Monday Night War:

“No [I didn’t watch WWE content.] I was aware. If I heard of something that was coming up that was significant, that people were excited about or interested in and I got word of that, I’d check it out. But I didn’t study it. I didn’t keep track of it. I didn’t really think about it all that much. To the extent that there were things about the WWF that were really noticeable I watched WWF at that time, and when I would drop in, more often than not, I was dropping in to see how they produced their show. I wasn’t tuning in to watch a wrestling match.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(H/T to SEScoops for the transcription)