Eric Bischoff Makes A Claim About Goldberg and WWE

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Eric Bischof commented on Bill Goldberg’s relationship with WWE:

“Goldberg is doing it for the money. This is not love for the business or I want to get out there and perform. In my opinion, sorry Bill, you and I aren’t close friends, but we are friends. If what I’m saying offends you Bill, I apologize because I don’t mean it to, but c’mon. Do you think he’s doing it for fun or do you think he’s doing it for the money? He’s smart. That’s not a bad thing. That’s what I’m saying. I’m not putting him down. If I had the ability at Bill’s age and look the way Bill did and somebody said, ‘Hey, I’ll stroke you a seven figure check to come in and work for five minutes’, c’mon. Let’s be honest with ourselves and not bust anybody’s b*lls over it. Every one of us would do it. We dream about that opportunity.”