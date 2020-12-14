Eric Bischoff Names A Veteran That AEW Should Sign

During his recent podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on how AEW should sign WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray:

“There’s not a lot of really experienced, talented people who understand the art of creating emotion, and that’s what Bully was best at. I don’t know why Bully’s not there in AEW because he’s valuable. There’s some really talented people there, and obviously, Chris Jericho is maybe one of the most creative people right now. But wouldn’t you like to have 2, or 3, or 4 people that have Chris Jericho’s kind of experience and feel, but maybe come at it from a couple different perspectives so you have options? I would think somebody like AEW would really benefit from Bully’s experience.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)

Bully Ray’s contract with ROH expired earlier this year.