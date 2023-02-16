Eric Bischoff Offers His Conspiracy Theory Behind Cody Rhodes’ Strong WWE Push

Eric Bischoff recently appeared on Konnan’s “Keepin’ It 100” podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bischoff talked about Cody Rhodes, who will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Bischoff put over WWE for pushing Rhodes and believes WWE did so to make AEW stars believe they should’ve jumped first.

“I’m going to put my conspiracy right on here because I’ve been in the room and heard certain conversations throughout my entire career. Enough of them to lead me to believe there’s always a little something else behind the scenes. But how sweet if, look, I’m gonna talk about if it was me, all right?

If I was running WWE and this AEW thing comes along and there’s this, you know, little fight going back and forth, (…) But now if I’m me and I see Cody get there and go and make me go, ‘oh man, I wish I would’ve listened a little more.’ Here’s what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna bring him back and I’m gonna make him the biggest star ever in about seven minutes so that everybody in AEW is going, ‘damn, I should’ve jumped first.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: