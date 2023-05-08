Eric Bischoff On How Heavy The Drug Use Was For Tammy Sytch And Chris Candido In WCW

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed WCW Slamboree 2000 on the newest “83 Weeks” podcast.

The upcoming season of Dark Side of the Ring will have an episode on Tammy Sytch and Chris Candido. Candido and Sytch were both in the WCW at the time of Slamboree 2000. Bischoff spoke about his time in WCW with Chris Candido and Sunny.

“Not good. Not good at all,” Bischoff said. “I didn’t really want them there. I didn’t see the value despite Sunny’s status at the time. The drug issue was such a, I mean everybody knew it. They were a train wreck and the idea of bringing in a couple train wrecks that you know are train wrecks into the company was just stupid. I wasn’t a fan of either one of them. I mean, it got so bad, and I don’t usually talk about people who are no longer here, but let me put it this way. Those two would come out of a bathroom and people would have to come in and make sure there were no needles left on the floor. I mean, that’s how bad it was, so I had no time for either one of them. I feel bad about the drug addiction. Fortunately, I’ve not been, nor has anybody in my family been addicted, but I know that addiction is a serious, serious, serious issue and I feel bad for the people that are in the midst of it, but they had no place in any wrestling company at that point in time.”

The following is a list of Dark Side of the Ring season 4 episodes.

* Chris Candido and Tammy Sytch

* Magnum T.A.

* Adrian Adonis

* Doink The Clown

* Junkyard Dog

* Marty Jannetty

* Bam Bam Bigelow

* Abdullah The Butcher

* Bash at the Beach 2000

* The Graham Family

