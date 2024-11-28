Eric Bischoff On If His Appearance At MLW One-Shot Is A One-Off

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff spoke with Scott Fishman of TVInsider.com about several topics, including whether his appearance at MLW One-Shot is a one-off.

Bischoff said, “It’s a good question and fair question, but I’m trying not to think about it because I just want to see how much fun I have. It’s not just me having fun. If Court and his team don’t enjoy it, just slug through it. I don’t want to do that. Or I feel that way, I don’t. The door is open certainly. I got bills. I got a life. I get bored in the middle of nowhere Wyoming occasionally and like to throw myself into something to put pressure on myself with something that challenges me. It’s not a test. My only expectation is to have a great time and make sure the audience has fun. Make sure the talent I work with walks away with maybe saying, ‘I’ve heard all these terrible things about him. He is not such a bad guy.’ Better yet, maybe they say they learned something from this experience. That’s the fun of it. Directing talent and getting more out of them than they thought they could give that’s the home run. In addition to collaboration, that’s the part I miss.”