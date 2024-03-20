Eric Bischoff On What He Would Have Done Differently With Sting’s Retirement Match

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including Sting’s retirement match.

Bischoff said, “I think it was close to perfect. I didn’t like the match, necessarily. It wasn’t my style of match. It wasn’t what I would have done, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t right. It’s just not my thing.”

On what he would have done differently:

“I would have liked to have seen more of a story, more of a build-up with Sting, personally. But at the end of the day, … it doesn’t really matter what I think or what I feel. What I was hoping for is … the next morning that Sting would wake up — Steve Borden would wake up — with a smile on his face and feel like he accomplished exactly what he wanted to accomplish.”

