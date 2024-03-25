Eric Bischoff On Why It Was Harder For DDP To Become A Wrestler

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including why it was harder for DDP to become a wrestler than others.

Bischoff said, “Once Page started really doing the work and putting in the time and improving so much, people couldn’t deny it. It wasn’t about whether he was my neighbor or my close friend or not, it was about what people were seeing in the ring. He will tell you; I was really hard on him. It was harder for him to get an opportunity in WCW because he was friends with me than he would have been if he didn’t have a relationship with me and he wasn’t my neighbor. I don’t think Page ever — I don’t think he was mentored by anybody outside of professional wrestling that helped give him his perspective or desire to help people. That was Page, that was part of his DNA, he was like that even in WCW to the point where he would drive me crazy.”

