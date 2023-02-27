Eric Bischoff Praises Triple H For How He’s Handled Taking Over WWE Creative

Eric Bischoff recently spoke on his podcast, “83 Weeks,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including praising Triple H for the job he’s done since taking over WWE creative from Vince McMahon last summer and the passion he showed at the Elimination Chamber press conference.

Bischoff said, “If anything came through in that press conference from Triple H, at least, one word to define it and that would be passion. If anybody’s got any doubt about how and why WWE has turned things around so quickly over the last six or nine months, creatively speaking, I would say Paul Levesque and team … are probably now being able to do what they’re capable of doing without the kind of duress of tearing up scripts the day of the show and, you know, panicking over grammar and rough drafts and things like that. It’s like, all of their focus is on the story itself and the quality of that story and it just paid huge dividends.”

