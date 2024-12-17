Eric Bischoff Praises WWE LFG Show As A Unique And Standout Concept

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took on an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about several topics, including WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event’s return.

Bischoff said, “If they can recapture that ’80s, ’90s, early ’90s vibe? F**k, it’s going to be so cool. It will be really cool. And I think it’ll blow people away. Because it’ll bring in a lot — just like we were talking about with the stadium show. It’s something different, something cool. This is so different, and it’s something for that lapsed wrestling fan. And we know there’s, you know, how many — tens of millions of them out there, right? There’s just nothing in today’s wrestling product that is going to get them to go back and check it out. But depending on the level of nostalgia in this show, this could do that. This could be a monster.”

On the concept of the WWE LFG show and how he believes they have a winner with it:

“I know I sound like a WWE shill, but I can’t help it. They’re doing so much good s**t. It’s hard not to be excited about it and put it over. No, I’m not under contract; I didn’t get paid to say that. But what I’m about to say, I didn’t get paid for either, but that is such a cool idea. When I first heard it over the phone, I knew — it was about a 20-minute call? I knew three minutes in that it was a winner, and it just kept getting better and better and better… The format is what it is, but the way they go about interacting and learning, and the pressure that they’re under, and the challenges they have is really pretty unique, because it’s wrestling. So I think people love it. I really do. And again, I’m looking at talent, some of whom had only been in the ring or in training for four weeks. And I’m watching them compete on that show, and I was shocked. Still am.”

