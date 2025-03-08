Eric Bischoff Praises WWE Performance Center’s Recruitment Process

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Developmentally Speaking. He discussed several topics, including the WWE Performance Center’s recruitment process.

Bischoff said, “They’re recruiting blue chip, division one, gymnastic athletes. Women’s volleyball athletes, obviously amateur wrestlers, gymnasts, all of the above. They’re recruiting top level athletes who they recognize as having personalities that perhaps could be molded and they’re training them in a very sophisticated way.”

On his first day walking into the PC:

“I was so impressed, I said, ‘Jeremy [Borash] man, how long have you been training this crew? He said this class has been here about two weeks, I said what? … if that’s any indication of what that talent is capable of, learning based on how they’re being trained and taught, I think we’re going to be seeing a lot of great talent coming out of the Performance Center.”

On how long he plans to stay involved in the wrestling business:

“Well, you asked me how long I’m going to keep doing this — [I’ll do it] until it’s not fun. You know, once I get to the point where I don’t enjoy it, then I’ll definitely stop. I like doing a podcast like this because I like doing a podcast with somebody who’s starting out, or eager about the business, or already doing it but wants to take that next step. If there’s anything I can do to help with that, I love doing it.”

On being able to help out smaller companies:

“That’s why I go and show up at a local promotion, that’s why going to MLW this past weekend, that’s why I did that. And I have the added benefit of having a good time doing it. I still get to go out there and perform in front of a crowd and scratch that itch, to whatever degree it needs to be scratched, to go out there, put on a show, and be a performer.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.