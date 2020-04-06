Eric Bischoff Reacts To Being Featured In WrestleMania’s Firefly Fun House Match

As noted, the bizarre Firefly Fun House match between “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and John Cena served as the co-main event of WrestleMania 36 Night Two.

The match included cut scenes that featured Eric Bischoff from his WCW Nitro days. The cut scenes were put with Wyatt, who was in the ring, introducing Cena as if he were Bischoff and Cena was WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan from their time in the nWo. Bischoff, who was fired from his job as SmackDown Executive Director back in the fall, took to Twitter and reacted to the crazy appearance.

“OK, that was bizarre, really bizarre,” Bischoff said. “I mean… I was fired in October and in the main event at WrestleMania in April. Wow, I bet you nobody’s ever done that.”

You can see Bischoff’s full Twitter video below: