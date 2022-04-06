Eric Bischoff Reacts To Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return and Samoa Joe Signing With AEW

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on Cody Rhodes returning to WWE at Wrestlemania 38:

“Magic. Just one word: Magic. From the entrance, the match, the post-match production, the visuals and reactions to the crowd – what element of that entire presentation was not a 10 on a scale of 1-10? I don’t know, I couldn’t pick it out. That was so good. I was so, so happy to be able to watch that live. I was proud and reached out to Cody afterward. Just so proud of him – not of him because I had nothing to do with it, but I’m proud for him. I really, really am.”

Bischoff also talked about Samoa Joe signing with AEW:

“I love Samoa Joe. As a person, he’s a great guy and I consider him a friend – an amazing performer. I’m really happy for Joe and for Tony [Khan] that marriage came together. It’s real fun to watch the full circle. It’s kind of where Samoa Joe got his start in many respects, and now he’s been to the mountaintop and seen it all, and he’s right back to where, in a way, his journey started. That story in and of itself is really interesting to me. It’s great backstory. I would expect a lot out of Joe. Joe is an intense guy. I don’t know where he’s at physically or if he’s carrying some injuries along with him that’s going to slow him down or change the way he works in the ring – maybe, maybe not, I don’t know. But whether it does or doesn’t, it’s not going to affect his intensity when it comes to the ring. He’s believable, he can work his ass off, and I’m really excited for Joe.”