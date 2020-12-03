Eric Bischoff Reacts To Sting’s AEW Debut

Via his official Twitter account, Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on Sting’s AEW Dynamite debut and what Sting could possibly bring to the table:
I’m excited about the possibilities with the addition of @Sting to the @AEW roster and the potential of the story going forward. So far, they’ve over delivered on one very important story element and have laid an intriguing foundation for another. I’m in. https://t.co/wumtQQHL2h
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) December 3, 2020
Hey Gary! It was an amazing story/arc that really redefined Stings character. I agree. Last night was very cool. A motivated Steve Borden can be a powerful addition to the cast. https://t.co/lhDBjbIayz
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) December 3, 2020