Eric Bischoff Reacts To Sting’s AEW Debut

Via his official Twitter account, Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on Sting’s AEW Dynamite debut and what Sting could possibly bring to the table:

I’m excited about the possibilities with the addition of @Sting to the @AEW roster and the potential of the story going forward. So far, they’ve over delivered on one very important story element and have laid an intriguing foundation for another. I’m in. https://t.co/wumtQQHL2h — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) December 3, 2020