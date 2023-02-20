Eric Bischoff Reacts to Tony Khan vs. Ariel Helwani Exchange, Sami Zayn Losing to Roman Reigns, More

Eric Bischoff recently spoke on his podcast, “83 Weeks,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on Sami Zayn losing to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber:

“The fans really want to see him get that title. It’s not like they’re going to stop wanting it. When you have a babyface, just a white hot babyface, it’s not so important that they get the title, it’s important that they’re chasing that title. The only way that works is if the audience really wants, I mean genuinely, not because they just want to see a title change and have something to chat about on Reddit or whatever. The emotion that the audience has invested in Sami is not going to go anywhere. I’m sure some of the fans, and especially in Montreal, were let down. I’m sure some of the fans watching on pay-per-view around the world were probably let down because they really wanted it for him, but they’re gonna want it for him again within the next couple of months, so I don’t think Sami is gonna lose any ground.”

Bischoff’s also commented on Tony Khan tweeting that Ariel Helwani is a fraud being in the crowd at SmackDown and Helwani calling Khan, ‘The Snowman.’

“I was disappointed to see that. Look, I’ve heard a lot of the same rumors and I’ve heard them from people that are in AEW, to be blunt, and I don’t put any stock in them. I think it’s bad for him, no matter who you are, unless you were sitting down and watch someone, anyone, actually doing something, whether it’s snorting a line of blow or, you know, beating their wife, or whatever, unless you witness it with your own eyes, shut the f**k up. Spreading rumors like that, it’s a bad reflection, you know, and, I don’t listen to that. When I hear those things, I immediately shut down. When it comes to this, I don’t really pay attention to it. If somebody comes to me and we’re in the middle of a conversation, and they throw something like that in about Tony or anybody else, that’s the end of the conversation as far as my participation goes. I won’t be rude about it. I won’t get up and walk away or confront someone, but in terms of actually paying attention or engaging in a further conversation, I change the subject at that point. It’s just bad. Bad. You don’t want to do that to people. I’ve had it done to me. There’s no reason for it.”

“Tony is inviting a lot of this criticism. He acts like a petulant child in the way he responds, and his response to Ariel in the crowd was a petulant child whose feelings were hurt because somebody took his toy away from him. I mean, it’s just so absolutely childish. I think that’s a reflection, at least in my mind, of who Tony Khan is. He’s immature. He is a child with a vanity project. He’s passionate. I’m not taking anything away from that. It’s not like, you know, one eliminates the other, meaning, you know, great, his father’s worth however many billions of dollars. What I heard, I don’t know if it’s true or not, doesn’t matter if it is or isn’t, but I heard that at some point Tony launched this thing with $100 million of money that his dad was going to leave him in the will anyway. So it was Tony’s money, but it just came from his dad. Doesn’t matter. Doesn’t matter if he earned that 100 million dollars coming up with a cure for cancer or whether he inherited it, in my opinion, it doesn’t matter. But when you act the way Tony acts and the way he reacts to things, I think it furthers a negative impression of him, and Tony should have never reacted the way he did to Ariel being out there.”

