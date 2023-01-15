Eric Bischoff Reacts to Tony Khan’s Family Potentially Buying WWE

Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of Tony Khan’s family purchasing WWE in a recent episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks.

He said, “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE? … They may be in the same business, but they don’t live and play in the same universe.

“This isn’t Tony Khan’s money, it’s Tony Khan’s father’s money. Family money, Tony has a big chunk of it, obviously part of it, but how much of your 11 billion dollars of your net worth, depending on how much of it is even liquid, are you willing to put on WWE? Just like Vince [McMahon] would probably have to put up half a billion dollars of his own money because they [Khan family] want to see that, okay, if you’re going to lead this charge and we’re going to jump on your team here to do this and make this acquisition, we want to know that you have skin in the game too. We are not just buying your name and your reputation, they want to know that you’re in it to win it, and the same would be true with the Khan family.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: