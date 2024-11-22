Eric Bischoff Recalls Convincing Hulk Hogan To Turn Heel And Join The nWo

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson’s No-Contest Wrestling to talk about a number of topics, including trying to convince fellow WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan to turn heel and be the third man in the nWo.

Bischoff said, “About eight months before Hulk Hogan turned heel, I went down to Florida during the middle of the week because I wanted to talk to Hulk about the possibility of him turning heel, because the red and yellow thing wasn’t working as well as it used to by that time. He wasn’t getting the reactions that he was used to, we were all seeing it nobody wanted to say anything, but it was kind of not working. So I thought, well I’m just going to go down and put my salesman hat on, you know, pretend I’m selling pop-out caps door to door and I’m going to try to convince Hulk Hogan into turning heel. […] I didn’t want to tell him [who the third man was] not because I didn’t trust him … Hulk is like a child sometimes. When he gets really excited, he cannot keep a secret. I said, ‘Hulk, I don’t know. Who do you think it should be?’ And he went [makes a motion of stroking a beard] curls his lips up like that, looks like a big fish, [and Hogan replied], ‘You’re looking at him, brother.’ Oh, wow, and I got all [excited] because I knew that was big.”

You can check out Bischoff’s comments in the video below.