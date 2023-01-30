Eric Bischoff Reflects on Buff Bagwell’s Early Success in WCW, Bagwell Teaming With 2 Cold Scorpio

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke on his podcast, “83 Weeks,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Buff Bagwell’s WCW run beginning with early success when he was paired with 2 Cold Scorpio.

Bischoff’s early success in WCW:

“You know and you think back I don’t know I can’t remember how old Buff was when he broke into WCW, but relatively early in his career, right? Only 20 years old maybe whatever he was 19-20. To achieve that much success when you’re that young dare I say immature I can speak from personal experience that I believe men typically mature at a rate about six or seven years behind women. When I think back of myself when I was 19 or 20, I was really 15 or 16, you know what I mean? To get to have that much success so early in his career and on top of that it’s such a young age that’s kind of overwhelming and would be interesting for anybody to handle. Because, typically you’ve been in the business for five, seven, eight, ten years and kind of have a much better perspective. So, when you walk through the door and bam four months later here you are getting the push of a lifetime and you’re still only 19 or 20 years old it’s a lot of pressure for a young man.”

Bagwell teaming with 2 Cold Scorpio:

“It would have been a Dusty call I mean to answer your first question. I had zero input or knowledge of what was going on creatively that just wasn’t my lane and I didn’t try to force myself into it. I don’t know how it came about it was Dusty’s call, but it could have easily been, you know, a Magnum TA or Mike Graham or anybody else that Dusty listened to consistently.”

Bagwell and Scorpio pairing and winning the tag titles:

“I loved it. You know you go back and watch Too Cold Scorpio at that period in time you know he was an innovator. He was doing things in the ring and Scorpio wasn’t a cruiserweight. He might not have been six foot five or six or seven, but he was a solid 240 at least and could fly like a 160 pounder and at that time it was kind of a new thing. With Buff’s looks and his abilities it was a pretty dynamic team.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription)