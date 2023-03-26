Eric Bischoff Reveals He Will Not Return To Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke on his podcast, “83 Weeks,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including not wanting to own a wrestling company:

“There’s not enough money. Even if I was dumb enough to take it, I know myself well enough to know I wouldn’t be happy. I know myself well enough to know I wouldn’t be happy. That’s why when I say there’s not enough money, there’s always, you know, stupid situations, but it’s also, I said realistically, because I just know it wouldn’t make me happy. It wouldn’t satisfy me anymore. Part of me would love to dabble, but only from a distance and on a part time basis and in a way that I felt like I was actually contributing something. I would enjoy contributing, but that would not involve a 60-hour workweek focusing only on TV and wrestling and that it would not be, couldn’t be.”

The differences between Cody Rhodes and Dusty Rhodes:

“Dusty was special. Cody is also special, but in a much different way. Dusty was every guy. Everybody could relate to Dusty. There for the grace of God go I, whether you said that out loud to yourself or you just kind of felt it in the marrow of your bones. When you saw Dusty, deep down, there for the grace of God go I. That could be me.” That’s how much people related to Dusty for so many reasons, promos number one, who he was, which were a reflection of what his promos were. The way he carried himself. There for the grace of God go I. I don’t think Cody has that same very, very, special thing. Cody is unattainable. He looks perfect. He’s impeccable. He’s class. He’s everything most of us will never be (he laughs).”

What role he would take to come back to wrestling and what company would he work for:

“There wouldn’t be. If there was some kind of fun thing that I could do with WWE and Bruce (Prichard), sure, that would be fun. I’d have to be able to do it from my home, which makes it impossible and not realistic, and I would not want to be anywhere near AEW in any way shape or form.”

