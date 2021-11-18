Eric Bischoff Reveals How Long He Initially Thought The nWo Would Last

Eric Bischoff discussed a wide range of topics during a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast.

During it, he was asked how far in advance was the plan for him to turn heel and be the leader of the nWo in WCW. The group lasted from 1996-2000.

“It was probably a discussion we had on an ongoing basis for, I don’t know, a couple months? We didn’t know, none of us knew, that the NWO storyline was going to become what it became. We thought it was a pretty cool idea. We thought it would last six months or so. We thought it was a hot angle.

Obviously Hogan turning was a big deal, but none of us saw it coming. As it got bigger and bigger and bigger, and more and more powerful, more successful, crowds were going up, television ratings were going up, PPV buy rates were going up, and merchandise was flying off the shelves, it was like, ‘Wow, wait a minute. We didn’t see this coming. How do we keep it going? How do we continue to build this?” So, I would say two months would be my guess because we did have to plan. We did have to think about ‘If we do this, what happens next? How do we handle broadcasts? How do we handle certain things? What’s the role really going to be?’ So I would say at least six to eight weeks.”