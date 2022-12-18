Eric Bischoff Reveals Surprising Fee For Iconic WCW Song

On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed a variety of topics.

During the podcast, Bischoff discussed licensing music for wrestling and other programs. From April 2002 to May 2003, Hulk Hogan used Jimmy Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child” in WWE.

The track was first heard in a WCW Nitro episode on June 16, 1997, before Hogan used it until he returned to “American Made” in August 1999.

Bischoff said:

“I think with Voodoo Child, because it just fit — you know if you were scoring a movie and if the NWO was a movie and you had to score it, you would want that music.

“When you can take the right music that fits the story or fits the character, it only adds to the emotion of the action or anything else you’re seeing in the ring. That was relatively affordable — I mean, I think the whole license cost me $100,000 for worldwide rights

“I could play up to two-to-three minutes of it. Couldn’t do that today and I negotiated that deal with Jimi Hendrix’s sister, who was at that point in charge of the estate. You couldn’t touch that deal now for that kind of money so you’d probably be better off trying to write your own, and owning it and making it popular.”