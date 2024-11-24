Eric Bischoff Reveals Which Wrestlers He Would Bring To A Bar Fight

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson’s No-Contest Wrestling to talk about a number of topics, including which wrestlers he would bring to an actual bar fight.

Bischoff said, “Meng [aka Haku], number one. Brock Lesnar, number two. Kurt Angle, number three. I don’t think I need four.”

On never seeing any of Haku’s street or bar fights firsthand:

“I’ve heard enough of it from people that I absolutely trust, and I have no doubt, but I would’ve thrown Meng in first. And the other 37 guys that are watching the three guys that Meng is pulling apart … [will say], ‘Eh, maybe we jumped the gun here. Why don’t you guys come up and we’ll buy you a round?’”

You can check out Bischoff’s comments in the video below.