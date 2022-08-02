Eric Bischoff Says AEW is Not Competition to WWE

Eric Bischoff recently spoke on Out of Character with Ryan Satin for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Bischoff rejected the idea that the variety of viewing options on multiple media platforms has resulted in declining wrestling ratings for both AEW and WWE. Additionally, Bischoff said that he doesn’t see AEW as a rival to WWE:

“That’s an excuse. I’m not buying that. The product is boring. Nothing new has happened. Nothing has evolved. It’s the same formula up until recently, we’re talking about WWE, who is by far the dominant (company). There is no competition. AEW is not competition, no matter how much Tony Khan wants to believe it is, it’s not. You’re in the same business, Tony, but that’s not the same thing as being in competition. You’re not taking market share, Tony. You’re just in the same business. It’s kind of like having a little mom and pop hamburger stand on the corner and saying that you’re in competition with Arby’s.

You can listen to the podcast below: