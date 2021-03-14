Eric Bischoff Says Bret Hart “Wanted To Kill Vince McMahon” When He Jumped To WCW

During a recent 83 Weeks podcast discussion, Eric Bischoff spoke about The Montreal Screwjob and how it impacted Bret Hart. This incident went on to be one of the most notorious events in wrestling history and is still the subject of speculation to this day.

So, what did Bischoff have to say on the matter? He began by saying “He wanted to kill Vince McMahon when I started working with him. He hated Shawn Michaels, he hated Ric Flair, he hated a lot of people. He was miserable, Vince McMahon was the antichrist until he got to go into the Hall of Fame.”

Continuing, it was clear that Bischoff wasn’t entirely happy with Bret Hart himself – especially when The Hitman eventually left WCW. Bischoff added, “(When he got to the WWE Hall of Fame) Then it’s time to kiss and make up, then Eric is the antichrist, Hogan is the antichrist.”

Although a lot of people like to speculate about The Montreal Screwjob, it’s clear that it had a lasting impact on Bret Hart. Ironically, it sounds like Hart has moved on from the situation whereas others are still more than happy to talk about it.