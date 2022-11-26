Eric Bischoff Says Characters, Stories Are Being Sacrificed In Wrestling Business These Days

Characters and stories.

These are the two things that Eric Bischoff feels are being sacrificed in today’s pro wrestling business.

The former WCW and WWE executive recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview, during which he sounded off on this subject with his thoughts.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he explains how characters and stories have been sacrificed in the business.

“I think the emphasis on physical performance is much greater than it was in the past. Which I think is great. However, character and story have suffered. So there’s so much emphasis put on high flying, super athletic, ‘Holy sh*t’ or ‘This is awesome,’ trying to get the chant and that’s cool, and I get it and it’s fun.



“But when you sacrifice story and characters in order to achieve that, I think it hurts the product in the long run. I think that’s one of the things it’s suffering from now. Now, do I get mad about it? I don’t really care. I just notice it. I’m not in the business any more. So I don’t, as we say in the sticks, have a dog in that hunt. But it’s obvious to me.”

