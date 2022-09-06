Eric Bischoff Says CM Punk Disrespected Tony Khan in Front of AEW’s Business Partners

A bonus audio recording of Eric Bischoff’s reaction to the fight that took place backstage on Sunday night has been made available on Ad Free Shows.

CM Punk and Bischoff exchanged some words with one another a few months ago. On his podcast, Bischoff made the following statement:

He said, “If there was money in it, if it was part of a story, and everybody I just mentioned including TV partners are on board and understand what you’re doing, have had it man. It could work. I’ll be your biggest fan. I’ll support taking a risk like that because you have to take big risks to gain big rewards. You just do. Not all of them work out, but you gotta try, and if that’s what they’re doing, hats off if everybody’s on board, but if Punk is just venting his spleen, spreading the heat around the entire roster, instead of focusing on his opponent which is business, man, I feel bad for Tony.”

Bischoff stated that things would be different if they intended to make money off of this situation; however, it does not appear that this is the case at this time.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)