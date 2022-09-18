Eric Bischoff Says He Feels Humiliated for AEW President Tony Khan

Eric Bischoff recently appeared on Konnan’s Keepin’ It 100 podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Bischoff discussed the recent backstage drama from AEW’s 2022 Double or Nothing and All Out weekends:

“I just can’t imagine what executives at Warner, Discovery are thinking about when now this is the second time that’s happened, right? MJF did the same thing a couple months ago. And in front of by the way, a bunch of executives who were in the arena is from what I’ve heard. Now we see the same thing again, from a different guy, if I’m an executive in a media company, and I’m thinking about stroking a check for $45 million a year to somebody. I kind of want to know they got their s*** together and what I saw. I mean I was humiliated for Tony [Khan]. I really was.”

You can check out the podcast below: