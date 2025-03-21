Eric Bischoff Says He Has No Interest In Returning To Pro Wrestling

On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff addressed fan speculation about whether he’d consider working with Vince McMahon again—especially in light of recent rumors suggesting McMahon may be exploring a new entertainment venture. While nothing has been officially announced, the buzz was enough to prompt the question.

Bischoff, however, made it clear that he’s fully stepped away from the wrestling industry:

“I realize now that there is nothing I could do in professional wrestling that’s ever going to bring me fulfillment. It’s just not because I’ve done it, and I’m proud of what I’ve done. Unless I can do something that could make me feel as excited as I felt back then about professional wrestling, I can’t do it. I just don’t have that desire to focus on that business any longer for Vince or anybody else.”

He elaborated further, explaining that taking on such a role would be for the wrong reasons—something he believes would likely lead to a repeat of past mistakes, specifically referencing his brief and turbulent return to WWE in 2019:

“If I took a job like that, I would be taking it for the wrong reasons and would probably end up having the same results that I did in 2019. I’m just not that interested to commit that much to that industry.”

Ultimately, Bischoff closed the door on a return to wrestling, while still expressing appreciation for his past contributions:

“As much as I respect it and am grateful for it, that period of my life is in the rear view mirror and I enjoy every time I look in the rear view mirror and see it.”