Eric Bischoff Says Logan Paul Is Better Than 98% Of Talents On Most Rosters

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to an episode his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how fans have such a juvenile and ignorant perspective for calling Logan Paul an outsider as he has only been in the wrestling business for maybe 3 years and he is already putting on a clinic with his psychology, athleticism and timing and that makes Paul one of the most impressive sports entertainers/pro wrestlers to come down the pike in the last 20 years.

Bischoff said, “F**k them. F**k them. That’s such a juvenile, ignorant perspective. ‘He’s an outsider.’ Are you freaking kidding me? Logan Paul is, in my opinion, one of the most impressive sports entertainers, professional wrestlers, whatever you want to call them, to come down the pike in the last 20 years. This guy, in a matter of, he’s been in the wrestling business for what? Three years, maybe? He puts on a clinic for probably 90% of the roster in any company in the country. 100% of the roster in most cases. Probably 90% of the roster even in the WWE. He puts on a clinic. His timing, his psychology, his execution, his feel for the audience, this guy… by the way, I’m not talking about Ricochet right now. Ricochet deserves at least 50% of the credit. It’s a dance, there’s two parts to the equation. So I’m not dismissing Ricochet by any stretch of the imagination. Logan Paul’s been in the business, and to be able to have a match that was that high of quality, psychology, athleticism, timing, the timing in this match is what blew me away more than anything. Nothing was rushed. Everything mattered. They gave the audience time to absorb what they were seeing. That’s a thing that I think is missing in a lot of matches.”

Bischoff also talked about how top WWE Superstar Logan Paul has incredible timing and execution, which is something he hasn’t seen in the business for 10 or 20 years.

“The timing and the execution, I’ve never seen it better from anybody that hasn’t been in the business for 10 or 20 years. The timing was flawless. I’m not a big fan of the finish, the brass knucks. But even that was done to perfection. It was shot perfectly, it didn’t look clumsy when we saw Paul get the brass knucks. We saw just a glimpse of it, but it was done so discreetly that if you’re watching at home, you know the audience didn’t see what you just saw, which is part of the magic. It was subtle. It was discreet. Then the punch that Paul threw with those brass knucks was as real-looking as almost anything I’ve seen on television. It was flawless. So anybody that’s a Logan Paul criticizer, a hater, go find something else to do with your life. Because you just don’t get it. You don’t have a clue. You have no insight into what actually makes good wrestling. You’re just there to be a hater because you need that attention. I thought it was so good. Hat’s off to both Logan Paul and Ricochet.”

Bischoff also talked about how Logan Paul is better than 98% of the people on most rosters.

“He’s better than 98% of the people on most rosters that we know of. He’s f***ing awesome.”

Bischoff then talked about how Ricochet made Logan Paul look like a Superstar as it takes a top-calibre Superstar to make someone look like a top-calibre Superstar and how this will surely catapult Ricochet’s career.

“I’m probably not giving Ricochet enough credit because it takes a superstar to make somebody else look like a superstar. Ricochet did that. I’m not sure that Logan Paul could have had that great of a match with somebody that didn’t have the skill and the ability of a Ricochet. But absolutely, this is going to catapult Ricochet’s career, no doubt.”

