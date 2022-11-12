Eric Bischoff Says Paul “Triple H” Levesque Shouldn’t Bring CM Punk Back To WWE

If you ask Eric Bischoff, Triple H and WWE should not bring CM Punk back to WWE.

The former WCW Executive Vice President and WWE executive spoke about this during his recent interview with the folks at Wrestling Inc.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On his belief that Triple H should not bring CM Punk back to WWE: “I don’t know what Paul Levesque is thinking, I don’t know what their plans are, their strategies are, so I have no idea. I can tell you from my perspective, I wouldn’t touch him with a 10-foot pole. I think CM Punk had a mystique because of WWE, and because of the pipe bomb interview, and because he walked out, that created this aura and mystique that [AEW CEO] Tony [Khan] brought to AEW and took advantage of for a minute. And once that mystique was gone, once you kind of let that air out of the balloon, and now you’re just performing every week, I didn’t see it in Punk. I just didn’t see it in him as a character, I didn’t see it in him in the ring –- he was good, but he wasn’t phenomenal.”

On a handful of reasons he doesn’t think Punk would find success in returning to the company: “He’s old, he’s fragile, he was never in great shape to begin with, he didn’t start out as an athlete, and now at [44] years old, he’s fragile as hell. So what would you do [with him]? Especially in WWE, where the intensity, and the physicality, and the schedule is so much more than it is in AEW, just the sheer workload. I think the audience has kind of turned on him,” Bischoff said. “I’m sure he still has some die-hard fans out there and all that, everybody does, but the general audience, I think he left a really bad taste in their mouth, and they realize that that mystique is no longer there, and he’s just another guy. So I don’t see the value. I can’t imagine it.”

