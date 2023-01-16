Eric Bischoff Says There’s a “Glimmer Of Hope” For AEW

Eric Bischoff has repeatedly blasted AEW for having weak storylines and matches just for the sake of having them.

Bischoff discussed the one thing that gives him hope for AEW during his appearance on the Strictly Business podcast, namely the possibility of Dynamite’s second-hour ratings increasing if UFC’s Dana White’s Slap League becomes the next program.

“I have no idea, there are a lot of things that suggest to me, it’s probably not a great franchise for them, but the one thing that suggests that it is, is they were, at least up until recently, maybe they still are, they’re apparently looking for bumper programming.

“They’re looking for a lead-in, and they’re looking for a lead-out, with Dana White’s slap league or whatever that’s called. That at least indicates to me that they want to try to build on the franchise, and that’s a glimmer of hope for me if I was in AEW.”

He also mentioned that the ad rates are currently the most significant challenge for AEW.

Bischoff last appeared for AEW on Dynamite on May 28, 2021, hosting a party for the Inner Circle.

You can listen to the complete podcast below: