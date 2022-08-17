Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Needs To “Wake The F Up”



Eric Bischoff recently appeared as a guest on SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth interview with Shakiel Mahjouri.

During the discussion, the former WCW and WWE executive spoke about Tony Khan considering AEW competition to WWE and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how Tony Khan considers AEW competition to WWE: “Tony Khan refers to WWE not as WWE, but as ‘the competition.’ Tony. Wake the F up. You are not competition. You have not taken any market share. Your audience is not growing on television. There is not even a comparison from a financial perspective in terms of revenue-generating conversation.”

On how AEW isn’t even close to competing with WWE: “So exactly how are you competitive if you’re not taking market share and you’re not even in the same conversation from a revenue point of view as a business? That’s the beginning and the end of the big competition conversation. You’re either taking market share or you’re not. You’re either equal to or closing in on your competitor’s revenue. And they’re not. They’re not even close.”

Check out the interview below.