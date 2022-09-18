Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Should Get Chris Jericho to Write Angle for AEW Star

During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the storyline involving Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia in AEW and gave his thoughts on the situation.

In the current storyline, Garcia is in a difficult position because she is torn between choosing Jericho or Bryan Danielson. He was questioned about how he would handle the situation if he were the President of the AEW.

“Here’s what I would do if I was Tony Khan,” Bischoff said. “I would say, ‘Chris Jericho, do me a favor buddy. Build a story for me for the next eight weeks, 12 weeks, whatever it is, where you get Daniel Garcia over. Call me when you’re done.’”

He continued, “Fine tune it, spread it out, break it down into pieces so you get a satisfying piece of that pie every week until you get to the piece where they’re going to put whipped cream on top. Let Chris do it. Let somebody who understands how to get somebody over do it. Chris does, Chris has forgotten more about getting people over than Tony Khan will ever know.”

You can check out the podcast below: