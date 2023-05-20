Eric Bischoff Shares What He Would Change About Goldberg’s WCW Booking

Bill Goldberg was one of WCW’s biggest stars, but Eric Bischoff wishes he could have booked the former World Champion differently.

Goldberg made his WCW debut in 1997, defeating Hugh Morrus, and went undefeated for 173 matches.

Bischoff reflected on Goldberg’s reign as WCW World Heavyweight Champion and how he would book him differently in a recent episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast.

He stated, “Goldberg didn’t need it [WCW World Heavyweight Championship.] If I had a do-over on this one, I would have made Goldberg more of an attraction and used less of him, because I think the anticipation, mystique, and intensity that came with Bill Goldberg was something that you could tap into, at the right time and the right way.

“You could use it, and let it go away for a while. Let it heat up again. Let the audience want to see Bill Goldberg, as opposed to what I did, which was feeling like, ‘He’s successful, we’ve got to get him out there.’”

Following the demise of WCW, Goldberg debuted for WWE in 2003 and remained with the company until 2004.

Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 and made sporadic appearances until his departure last December.

