Eric Bischoff Shoots On The Talent Relations PositionIn WWE

During his recent 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about Mark Carrano’s firing from WWE and discussed the talent relations position…

“I’m not defending anybody in the talent relations position previously, now or in the future, but that job sucks. You are going to be in a crossfire 24 hours a day. On a good day, if you’re surrounded by 100 people, you’re probably going to piss off 50% of them, and you’ll make the other 50% of them happy. It’s a tough tough gig, I don’t envy it.”

“Obviously Jim [Ross] could speak volumes and probably has and will in the future and reference his time in talent relations. But you’re stuck between Vince McMahon, budgets, all the departments and all of the people that want access to talent 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and then you have to keep talent happy too. I don’t envy anybody that’s ever been in that job or ever will be.”

