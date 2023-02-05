Eric Bischoff Talks About Deciding to Stop WCW Live Events

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke on his podcast, “Strictly Business,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including taking over WCW in the 1990s, where he had the final say over talent signings and day-to-day operations. WCW had been losing money for years, so he decided to discontinue live events. He had turned the company around and made it profitable by 1995.

“My argument, although unoriginal as it was, was if you build it, they will come,” said Bischoff on the “Strictly Business” podcast. “Let’s quit trying to convince people to come when they’re not interested in our television show. Let’s put all of our resources into television, shut down the live events, focus on a television product until such time the television product becomes so successful that people are going to want to go see a version of it live.”

