Eric Bischoff Responds To Tony Khan’s Criticism of WCW

During his recent podcast, Eric Bischoff responded to comments made by AEW President Tony Khan about using WCW as an example of “what not to do” with AEW. Here is what Bischoff said courtesy of WrestlingInc.com:

“That’s an interesting thing for Mr. Khan to say,” Bischoff said. “He’s been in the professional wrestling business for, what time is it? It’s about a cup of coffee, I think. I think [his] coffee could still be warm at this point. So far he’s spent from what I’ve heard, I don’t know if it’s accurate or not, I want to make sure I say that, somewhere between thirty and fifty million dollars to prove that he could be competitive with WWE’s developmental territory.”

“Call me in a couple years and tell me what you’ve done that’s really unique,” Bischoff said. “Call me in a couple years and let me know how you’ve changed the industry. Call me in a couple years when your show is one of the top, if not the top original piece of programming on the TNT network. Call me in a couple years when you’re number two, number three, number four in all of cable programming for the night in primetime, and then let’s talk about it. But until then, hmm, I’ll just have another cup of coffee and see what happens.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on what Bischoff had to say:

“Eric failed. End of story. If or when AEW fails, then Eric can talk. Until then, he’s the model they are all using to learn what not to do.”