Eric Bischoff Thinks WWE Running Outdoors Shows May Provide Less Energy Than ThunderDome

Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on the possibility of WWE running outdoor events and moving away from the ThunderDome during this week’s episode of “83 Weeks.”

Here is what he had to say:

“I’m going to go out on a limb and make a prediction. If WWE shoots outdoors and they are able to put enough people into whatever venue they are looking at so that you feel that energy, then I think it’s a good alternative. My fear is that if they have to social distance, keep everybody apart, everybody has to wear a mask and all the other things that could happen, I think the outdoor venue may provide less energy than the Thunderdome.”

(H/T to WrestlingNews.co)