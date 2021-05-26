Eric Bischoff To Host Inner Circle Segment On AEW Dynamite

Eric Bischoff is set to return to AEW Dynamite this Friday night on TNT. Chris Jericho appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed that Bischoff will be on Dynamite to host “A Celebration of The Inner Circle,” the segment that will look at some of the best moments from the stable as they prepare to face The Pinnacle in the Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double Or Nothing this Sunday. As noted, The Inner Circle will be forced to disband forever if they lose on Sunday.

Stay tuned for more on the Dynamite go-home episode and be sure to join us Friday night for live coverage. Below is the updated line-up, along with the Bischoff announcement:

* A celebration of The Inner Circle and their best moments, hosted by Eric Bischoff

* Jade Cargill issues an open challenge

* Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page

* Double Or Nothing weigh-in for Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

* Darby Allin with Sting vs. Cezar Bononi with Ryan Nemeth

* Hikaru Shida celebrates her one year anniversary as AEW Women’s World Champion

* Orange Cassidy will respond to Kenny Omega’s offer to defer his AEW World Title shot in the Triple Threat at Double Or Nothing

* TNT Champion Miro defends against Dante Martin