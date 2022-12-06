Eric Bischoff Tried to Convince Former Impact Star to Quit Wrestling

Garett Bischof began his wrestling career as an Impact Wrestling referee in 2010. He did it under a false identity so no one would know he was the son of former WCW President Eric Bischoff, who was then working for Impact.

Garrett revealed his dad tried to talk him out of wrestling during an AdFreeShows exclusive interview with Kerry Morton.

He stated, “He definitely did his best to talk me out of it, like more than once,” Garett said during an AdFreeShows exclusive interview. “Not because he didn’t want me to pursue a dream or pursue a passion, but because he knew, you see the dirty side of things, you see the dark side of things. It’s not all fun and games, there’s a lot of BS that comes along with it, more so when you are second or third generation, it’s a harder hill to climb.”