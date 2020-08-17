Eric Bischoff Tweets About WWE Thunderdome

As noted earlier this morning, WWE has announced their new ThunderDome interactive viewing experience for the residency at the Amway Center in Orlando. The new experience will be used for RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events. ThunderDome will feature a new set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, graphics and drone cameras.

Eric Bischoff took to Twitter today and reacted to the new WWE ThunderDome experience. Bischoff said he’s looking forward to the concept, also praising the company for how they produce live action TV.

“Really looking forward to this,” Bischoff wrote. “Nobody, and I mean NOBODY, can produce live action tv like WWE. For my taste, it’s often overproduced. Given the current circumstances however, if the virtual crowd is realistic and talent adjusts accordingly, could be great!”

WWE ThunderDome will begin this Friday with the SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. Stay tuned for updates.