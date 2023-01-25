Eric Bischoff Wants Steve Austin vs. Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 39

The pitch for Steve Austin’s match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, contrary to initial reports that WWE had asked Austin to face Roman Reigns in the absence of The Rock.

In response to the rumors, former WCW President Eric Bischoff stated that he would love to see a potential dream match between Austin and Reigns at WrestleMania. Bischoff said, “Oh man! A big part of me would love to see this! And how they build towards it if it’s true. We should know soon.”

Lesnar has seemingly found his WrestleMania opponent in Bobby Lashley, but WWE hasn’t yet revealed who Austin will face if The Texas Rattlesnake makes a comeback at The Showcase Of Immortals.

On April 1 and 2, 2023, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California will host WrestleMania 39.

You can check out Bischoff’s tweet below: