Eric Bischoff Weighs In On WWE Using RAW & SmackDown Stars In NXT

What do you think of WWE using main roster Superstars regularly on NXT as of late?

Eric Bischoff is surprised we haven’t seen it done before.

The former WCW Executive Vice President shared his thoughts on this during the latest installment of his “Strictly Business” podcast.

“I’m surprised we haven’t seen it before this,” he said. “I’m glad we’re seeing it. I’m surprised we haven’t, and I think people have to remember, NXT is a developmental organization. It isn’t their biggest, brightest stars. WWE’s biggest, brightest stars as it is with AEW. You see their top talent on that show regularly.”

Bischoff continued, “NXT is a developmental company, and, I wouldn’t expect it to get the kind of ratings with people trying to become stars it will get when it has established stars on the show right now. Dominik Mysterio is probably not the hottest talent in WWE on the roster. He’s still relatively young and new to the industry and building. He’s probably in the bottom of the first inning regarding his career. But he’s pretty hot. And now you bring Ray in as part of, to, to, to support that story, to augment the reality or the storyline. It’s not reality, but the storyline that’s going on inside of the on-domain roster and domain shows. Brilliant idea. I’m surprised we haven’t seen it sooner, but I’m glad we’re seeing it, and I think you’re going to, if we continue to see it, I can see, and I predicted it last year, early this year. I think I told Conrad [Thompson] that at some point, an NXT will outperform Dynamite, and they’re within about a hundred thousand viewers or less of doing that. I predicted it would happen this summer. I’m going to stick with that. Let’s get to work, guys. Come on.”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.