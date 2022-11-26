Eric Bischoff Wonders If MJF Will Follow In John Cena’s Footsteps

Will MJF follow in the foot steps of John Cena?

That’s what Eric Bischoff wants to know.

The former WCW Executive Vice President spoke about this during a recent installment of the Strictly Business podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights.

Says Tony Khan would be in big trouble if MJF chooses to pursue an acting career full-time: “You’ve got MJF, who I think probably has the ability to at some point in his life to play at whatever level of the entertainment business he chooses to. If you’re Tony Khan and all of a sudden MJF gets a part and an opportunity to be in a big movie and once he does, you know he’s not coming back, then yeah, it’s bad.”

Thinks MJF might follow in the footsteps of John Cena: “Your guy that you used to have under contract for X amount of dollars a year is now making four times that much, or ten times that much, for doing a movie. John Cena was at the end of his in-ring career … He was good for the industry in general.”

Check out the complete podcast at Patreon.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com.