Eric Young Addresses Potentially Adding More Members To Violent By Design

Eric Young has been at the forefront of Violent By Design. Deaner and Joe Doering have been the mainstays of the group, while Rhino was a member until he was thrown out in September.

Young, on the other hand, has no immediate intentions to add another member to the group.

During an interview with WhatCulture, Young said, “That’s probably above my pay grade,” Young told WhatCulture when asked about adding a fourth member to the group. “I don’t think about it too much. It’s cool, because they do ask for my opinion. The Rhino thing was broached to me and I thought it would be a cool storytelling element. Obviously, a guy that’s been over forever and a person I’ve known for years and a guy I really respect. I thought we did some really cool stuff there. As far as other people, there were some thoughts and ideas all the time, but my opinion right now is, we have been a thing for a year, year and a half, but we’re really just scratching the surface with the three of us and I would keep it the three of us for now and the foreseeable future, until we get a real foothold. We’re definitely a massive part of the show and definitely established as a successful stable in the wrestling world, but we’re just scratching the surface of what we can be (with us three). There are so many cool stories to be told. I’m just thinking about that for now.”

You can listen to the interview below: