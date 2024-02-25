Eric Young Addresses Scott D’Amore Being Let Go By Anthem

As PWMania.com previously reported, Anthem fired long-time former TNA President Scott D’Amore from his duties. It was stated at the time that there were a number of reasons behind this decision and many TNA wrestlers were against this decision.

TNA held their No Surrender 2024 PPV Event this past Friday night, featuring a huge title change as well as Eric Young addressing the fans about D’Amore’s firing.

Young said, “Here we all are.” “The wrestlers, the crew, the producers, everybody that makes this place go, and most importantly, the lifeblood of this place, you, the fans. Still breathing, still living, and in truth, still thriving. Bear with me guys, this is difficult. This is an amazing place, filled with amazing people. Sometimes, you lose something. You lose someone, and the next step is grief. Then after that, after a while, the next step is, you have one of two choices. You could be lost with them, or you could move forward. That’s what we’re going to do. That’s what we’ve always done. We’re going to move forward. That’s what we need. That’s what they would want. That’s what is necessary.”

“This place, this world, this universe, it’s bigger than all of us. We all want the same thing. We want this place to thrive. We want it to be seen. We want it to be respected. We want it to be loved. So I say this. To anybody that stands in our way, anybody that would oppose us, anybody asking for our unbiased surrender, now I want this part because we’re not on TV, I want it to be crystal-f***ing-clear. This place, these people, you guys, TNA, there will be no surrender.”

You can check out Young’s comments below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)